Man surrenders after threatening to jump off bridge
Law enforcement blocked off the Main Street bridge in both directions for three hours late Monday afternoon as an unidentified man in his 20s threatened to jump off the bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC