Jay Johnstone speaks at Ottawa University
Jay Johnstone, former professional baseball player and prankster of great renown, speaks Friday at the 22nd annual Baseball in Literature and Culture Conference, hosted by Ottawa University in the Schedel Conference Center, 1001 S. Cedar St., Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar 13
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC