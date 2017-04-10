Former bottling plant still on track for renovations, manager says
A Coca-Cola sign stands in the sun for the first time in nearly 50 years after being unearthed last August on the former Ottawa Antique Mall, 202 S. Walnut St., Ottawa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC