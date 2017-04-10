Eugene Field celebration set to say 'goodbye to an old friend'
A Eugene Field celebration is being planned for 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 6 to pay tribute to the 80-year-old elementary school which will no longer be used for that purpose after this school year.
