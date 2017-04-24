Driver's ed classes revving up

Driver's ed classes revving up

5 hrs ago Read more: OttawaHerald.com

Teenagers wanting to learn how to drive can gear up for Ottawa High School's 2017 driver education in May. Teenagers wanting to learn how to drive can gear up for Ottawa High School's 2017 driver education in May. According to an informational packet from the high school, students must turn 14 years old no later than May 31, 2017, to enroll in the ... (more)

