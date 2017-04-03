Downtown priorities from charrettes made public by architect firm
One of the most feasible and widely voiced ideas during two community charrettes earlier this year on ways to spruce up downtown was an outdoor marketplace to be used for events like a weekly farmer's market, Scott Gales, president of Architect One, a Topeka architect firm, said during his presentation Monday at an Ottawa Area Chamber of ... (more)
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Mar 13
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb '17
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
