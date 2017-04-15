15th Street project to add sidewalks

15th Street project to add sidewalks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OttawaHerald.com

A project between the City of Ottawa and the Kansas Department of Transportation will put sidewalks on both sides of 15th Street, from Main Street east to Rock Creek, Michael Haeffele, director of public works, said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16) Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Franklin County District Court Feb '17 scammedbad 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
News Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Xstain Fumblement... 2
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC