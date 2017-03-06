Storm spotter presentation set for Ma...

Storm spotter presentation set for March 13

18 hrs ago

Severe Weather Awareness Week is Monday through Friday. A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, and Franklin County Emergency Management officials said this provides a good opportunity for residents to practice their severe weather plans.



Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Franklin County was issued at March 07 at 3:20AM CST

