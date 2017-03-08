Second boundary meeting lays out possibilities
The Sunflower Elementary Boundary Committee has met twice to discuss which kindergarten through fifth grade students will attend Sunflower Elementary this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|5 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb 12
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC