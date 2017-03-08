Rumford Named to Dean's List at Pensacola Christian College
Ashley Kay Rumford, daughter of Ron and Angela Rumford, Ottawa, was named to the Dean's List at Pensacola Christian College for academic achievement during the 2016 fall semester.
