Loyal customers keep retailers flouri...

Loyal customers keep retailers flourishing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OttawaHerald.com

"My attitude toward here is taking care of the people that come through the door, without getting taken advantage of, obviously," Harabin, store manager, said with a laugh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Franklin County District Court Feb 12 scammedbad 1
Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16) Jan '17 badbadscam 5
Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
News Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Xstain Fumblement... 2
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,063 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC