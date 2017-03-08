Former Major Leaguer to speak at OU baseball conference
Registration is now open for the 22nd Annual Conference on Baseball in Literature and Culture, scheduled to begin 8 a.m. March 31 on the Ottawa University campus at the Schendel Conference Center in Gangwish Library, 1001 S. Cedar St., Ottawa.
