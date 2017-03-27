City to close Forest Park for weed co...

City to close Forest Park for weed control

The park, 320 N. Locust St., Ottawa, is to be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday to ensure public safety while the park is being sprayed and to allow any residual chemicals to dry, according to the news release.

