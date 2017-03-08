Center is placed on 'red-flag' list
Ottawa Retirement Village, 1100 W. 15th St., Ottawa, was one of 68 nursing home facilities across the state to have 10 or more violations for three consecutive cycles, according to a report from the Kansas Advocates for Better Care , a nonprofit organization based in Lawrence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Franklin County District Court
|Feb 12
|scammedbad
|1
|Franklin County ruining people... (Aug '16)
|Jan '17
|badbadscam
|5
|Quenemo Music Thread (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC