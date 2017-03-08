Center is placed on 'red-flag' list

Ottawa Retirement Village, 1100 W. 15th St., Ottawa, was one of 68 nursing home facilities across the state to have 10 or more violations for three consecutive cycles, according to a report from the Kansas Advocates for Better Care , a nonprofit organization based in Lawrence.

