Sunny Squeeze

Rick Richardson of the Lawrence band, "Space Station Lounge," enjoys 60-degree temperatures on a recent day in Ottawa by making music with his 1938 Fenalia accordion in Forest Park, 320 N. Locust St. "They only made about 400 of them," Richardson said of his Italian-made instrument.
