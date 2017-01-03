Seniors offer insight into New Year's...

Seniors offer insight into New Year's resolutions

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: OttawaHerald.com

Berneta Palmer, left, Ruthanne Rumbaugh, Doris Eilemstine and June Schulz pose for a picture at the Ottawa Retirement Village, 1100 W 15th St., Ottawa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quenemo Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Franklin County ruining people... Sep '16 gawndamned 3
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library Jul '16 Smokewater 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
News Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Xstain Fumblement... 2
News KDADS boosts starting pay for Osawatomie State ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ?Ã‚Â¡Ã‚Â¡? 1
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,344 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,726

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC