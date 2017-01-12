Police investigate shots fired on Cypress Street
Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Ottawa police responded to reports of an armed disturbance in the 1000 block of South Cypress Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Franklin County ruining people...
|Sep '16
|gawndamned
|3
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
|KDADS boosts starting pay for Osawatomie State ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|?Ã‚Â¡Ã‚Â¡?
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC