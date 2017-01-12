Police investigate shots fired on Cyp...

Police investigate shots fired on Cypress Street

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: OttawaHerald.com

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Ottawa police responded to reports of an armed disturbance in the 1000 block of South Cypress Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quenemo Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Franklin County ruining people... Sep '16 gawndamned 3
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library Jul '16 Smokewater 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
News Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Xstain Fumblement... 2
News KDADS boosts starting pay for Osawatomie State ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ?Ã‚Â¡Ã‚Â¡? 1
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Franklin County was issued at January 12 at 12:09PM CST

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC