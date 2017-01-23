Kitchen fire forces Ottawa residents ...

Kitchen fire forces Ottawa residents to evacuate

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 5:16 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Cypress Street, Ottawa, and found moderate smoke coming from the front door of the home, Chief Tim Matthias said in a report.

