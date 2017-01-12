Historical society to host annual mee...

Historical society to host annual meeting

"Water in Kansas: Past and Present" is set to be the topic of the 80th Annual Meeting of the Members of the Franklin County Historical Society 2 p.m. Jan 22 at Neosho County Community College, 900 E. Logan St., Ottawa.

