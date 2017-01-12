Emergency room remodel on time for fall completion
Construction on the 16,000-square-foot expansion to Ransom Memorial Hospital's emergency room is on schedule, an RMH official told the Board of Franklin County Commissioners during its meeting Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Franklin County ruining people...
|Sep '16
|gawndamned
|3
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
|KDADS boosts starting pay for Osawatomie State ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|?Ã‚Â¡Ã‚Â¡?
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC