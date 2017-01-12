County recycling discussed in #throwback

County recycling discussed in #throwback

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: OttawaHerald.com

Former Franklin County Recycling director Ray DeJulio discusses issues relating to the Recycling Center, 2017 S. Elm St., Ottawa, with former Franklin County commissioners Gardner Hayden, left, Russ Savage and Charles Mavity in January 1995.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quenemo Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Franklin County ruining people... Sep '16 gawndamned 3
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16) Jul '16 Smokewater 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
News Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Xstain Fumblement... 2
News KDADS boosts starting pay for Osawatomie State ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ?Ã‚Â¡Ã‚Â¡? 1
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Franklin County was issued at January 14 at 4:36AM CST

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,604 • Total comments across all topics: 277,900,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC