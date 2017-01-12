County recycling discussed in #throwback
Former Franklin County Recycling director Ray DeJulio discusses issues relating to the Recycling Center, 2017 S. Elm St., Ottawa, with former Franklin County commissioners Gardner Hayden, left, Russ Savage and Charles Mavity in January 1995.
