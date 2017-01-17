Commission votes to extend manager's contract
A veteran manager who has guided Ottawa since 2007 is poised to continue in that role through the end of the decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Franklin County ruining people...
|Sep '16
|gawndamned
|3
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
|KDADS boosts starting pay for Osawatomie State ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|?Ã‚Â¡Ã‚Â¡?
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC