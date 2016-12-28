Wellsville fire claims life of 6-year-old boy
The blaze was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday at a home at 215 Walnut in Wellsville, a Franklin County town of 1,857 people located 14 miles northeast of Ottawa along Interstate 35. According to Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office spokesman Kevin Doel, two people who were in the home - Leighann Morris and her 3-year-old daughter - were able to make it outside safely. Investigators from the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office were called to the scene and determined the fire began in the home's living room.
