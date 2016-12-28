Wellsville fire claims life of 6-year...

Wellsville fire claims life of 6-year-old boy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The blaze was reported at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday at a home at 215 Walnut in Wellsville, a Franklin County town of 1,857 people located 14 miles northeast of Ottawa along Interstate 35. According to Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office spokesman Kevin Doel, two people who were in the home - Leighann Morris and her 3-year-old daughter - were able to make it outside safely. Investigators from the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office were called to the scene and determined the fire began in the home's living room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ottawa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quenemo Music Thread Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Franklin County ruining people... Sep '16 gawndamned 3
Fingering yourself (Jun '12) Jul '16 AJC 13
Biker gets jumped at old library Jul '16 Smokewater 2
Help please???? (Feb '16) Apr '16 Seaberg52 2
News Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Xstain Fumblement... 2
News KDADS boosts starting pay for Osawatomie State ... (Apr '16) Apr '16 ?Ã‚Â¡Ã‚Â¡? 1
See all Ottawa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ottawa Forum Now

Ottawa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ottawa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Ottawa, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,337

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC