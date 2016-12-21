Police Capt. Weingartner is promoted to assistant chief of police
Capt. Adam Weingartner, patrol division commander of the Ottawa Police Department, was promoted today to assistant chief of police, according to a Facebook post accompanied by a photo of the captain during a ceremony at the police department, 715 W. Second St., Ottawa.
