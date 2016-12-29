Couple builds earthbag home in rural Osage County
Keith and Lily Fouts stand in front of the earthbag house they are building for Keith's parents, Ann and Lee Fouts, near Lake Pomona in Osage County. The home features 21-inch walls, a 3,000-gallon cistern and an earthen floor with radiant heating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ottawa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quenemo Music Thread
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Franklin County ruining people...
|Sep '16
|gawndamned
|3
|Fingering yourself (Jun '12)
|Jul '16
|AJC
|13
|Biker gets jumped at old library
|Jul '16
|Smokewater
|2
|Help please???? (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Seaberg52
|2
|Kansas panels approve extra $17M for state ment... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Xstain Fumblement...
|2
|KDADS boosts starting pay for Osawatomie State ... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|?Ã‚Â¡Ã‚Â¡?
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ottawa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC