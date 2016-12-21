City to hold hearing on tax incentive district
A graphic depicts the proposed tax increment finance district in south Ottawa. Commissioners approved the first step toward creating the district, a public hearing on the matter, at their regular meeting Wednesday at City Hall, 101 S. Hickory St., Ottawa.
