1897 Christmas showcased in - signature' photo
Fred Stoltz, a German immigrant to Ottawa, and his family sit around a Christmas tree at their home at Fourth and Hickory streets, where the U.S. Postal Service office now sits, in this 1897 image from the Franklin County Historical Society collection.
