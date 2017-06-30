3 Mid-Columbia orchards fined over burning
Jagroop Sidhu of Othello and New Royal Bluff Orchard of Royal City burned tree roots and branches without a permit and also burned prohibited materials, including plastic irrigation piping, according to the state. Jack Rabbit Orchards 2 of Royal City burned prohibited material, including treated fence posts and plastic piping used for irrigation on a day burning was not allowed, according to the state.
