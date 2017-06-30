3 Mid-Columbia orchards fined over bu...

3 Mid-Columbia orchards fined over burning

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Jagroop Sidhu of Othello and New Royal Bluff Orchard of Royal City burned tree roots and branches without a permit and also burned prohibited materials, including plastic irrigation piping, according to the state. Jack Rabbit Orchards 2 of Royal City burned prohibited material, including treated fence posts and plastic piping used for irrigation on a day burning was not allowed, according to the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Othello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Feb '17 south side locos13 6
Searching for someone (Jul '16) Jul '16 Old news 1
Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15) Dec '15 Valery Harris 1
Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15) Nov '15 exposed 1
school (Jul '15) Jul '15 new 1
Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15) Apr '15 Anonymous 1
Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13) Mar '15 family working 5
See all Othello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Othello Forum Now

Othello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Othello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Othello, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,624 • Total comments across all topics: 282,168,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC