Quincy man killed in fiery crash

A Quincy truck driver was killed Monday afternoon after his semi went off the road, hit a power pole and caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol. Miguel A. Penado, 58, died at the scene, about five miles south of Othello on Highway 17, the State Patrol reported.

