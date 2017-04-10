Motorcyclist dies after fiery Othello...

Motorcyclist dies after fiery Othello crash

A 23-year-old man died Monday night when he crashed his motorcycle into a parked pickup truck, according to an Othello Police Department report. The rider, an Othello resident, was traveling fast on the 1200 block of North Broadway Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

