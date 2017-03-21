Sandhill cranes return to Othello for...

Sandhill cranes return to Othello for 20th annual festival

With winter finally fading, the small town's most celebrated annual visitors have returned for their yearly stop on the way from Lodi, California to Alaska. Those who stay through this weekend will be the title attraction at the 20th annual Othello Sandhill Crane Festival, a three-day event featuring a multitude of ways to view and learn more about the beautiful birds."

Othello, WA

