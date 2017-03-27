Othello men wanted for armed robbery and unlawful imprisonment considered armed and dangerous
Police in Grant County are looking for two men wanted in connection to a robbery and unlawful imprisonment over the weekend in Warden and want the public to know they are considered armed and dangerous. Early Monday morning, law enforcement executed a search warrant on one of the suspect's house in Warden and managed to arrest one of three men wanted in connection to a robbery and unlawful imprisonment case.
