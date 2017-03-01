Ag Monthly | Local cheese, cider snag...

Ag Monthly | Local cheese, cider snag national Good Food awards

Laurie Neal of Wenatchee was the only cheesemaker in the state to be recognized at the award presentation, held Jan. 20 in San Francisco. Peter Ringsrud of Snowdrift Cider in East Wenatchee snagged one of 12 top honors awarded to cider makers from around the The two local producers were among 193 winners from 141 cities in 36 states to be honored at the San Francisco ceremony.

