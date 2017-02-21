Northwest Farmworkers Wary Of Trump Administration's Mexican Crackdown
President Donald Trump signed executive orders to increase immigration enforcement officers, deport individuals living in the country illegally and build a wall along the border with Mexico. All while Northwest farmers say they can't hire enough people to pick fruit or work in packing houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Othello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|south side locos13
|6
|Searching for someone (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Valery Harris
|1
|Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|exposed
|1
|school (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|new
|1
|Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13)
|Mar '15
|family working
|5
Find what you want!
Search Othello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC