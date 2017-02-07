Connell man wanted on two counts of b...

Connell man wanted on two counts of buglary

Feb 7, 2017

Erik Alberto Medina, 25, was last known to live in Connell about 30 minutes southeast of Othello. He's wanted on two counts of second-degree burglary.

