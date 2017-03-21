9 educators win Crystal Apple awards

Thursday Feb 23

The 19th annual Crystal Apple Awards will celebrate almost two decades of excellence in education at an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. March 9 at the Educational Service District 123 professional development center in Pasco. One educator will be honored from each of nine school districts - Columbia Burbank, Finley, Kennewick, Kiona-Benton, North Franklin, Othello, Pasco, Prosser and Richland.

