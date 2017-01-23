Trades provide Spokane family hope, fill needed labor shortage - Sun, 15 Jan 2017 PST
Washington state will need another 15,000 carpenters, 28,000 laborers and about 9,000 operators by 2019. Seventy percent of companies in the state anticipate they will struggle to fill craft positions, according to a survey by Associated General Contractors of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Othello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Jan 12
|Jesus
|5
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Valery Harris
|1
|Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|exposed
|1
|school (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|new
|1
|Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13)
|Mar '15
|family working
|5
Find what you want!
Search Othello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC