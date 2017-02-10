Suspect in custody after shooting leaves one dead near Othello

Othello, Wash- According to Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just before 2 a.m. Friday to a call of shots fired at a residence located on the 100 block of Barton Road. Deputies were told that a woman had been shot in the head and that the person of suspicion was also threatening to carry out more shootings in the same location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.