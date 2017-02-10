Suspect in custody after shooting leaves one dead near Othello
Othello, Wash- According to Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded just before 2 a.m. Friday to a call of shots fired at a residence located on the 100 block of Barton Road. Deputies were told that a woman had been shot in the head and that the person of suspicion was also threatening to carry out more shootings in the same location.
