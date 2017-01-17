Sheriffs arrest three suspected in Othello home invasion

Prep spotlight: Cashmeres Abbie Johnson has taken the lessons she learned as an underclassman to help lead this year's Bulldogs to the top of the 1A girls hoops state rankings Four suspects allegedly threatened the occupants of the Othello home with a firearm and assaulted at least one, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.