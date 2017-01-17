Sheriffs arrest three suspected in Ot...

Sheriffs arrest three suspected in Othello home invasion

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Prep spotlight: Cashmeres Abbie Johnson has taken the lessons she learned as an underclassman to help lead this year's Bulldogs to the top of the 1A girls hoops state rankings Four suspects allegedly threatened the occupants of the Othello home with a firearm and assaulted at least one, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Othello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Jan 12 Jesus 5
Searching for someone Jul '16 Old news 1
Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15) Dec '15 Valery Harris 1
Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15) Nov '15 exposed 1
school (Jul '15) Jul '15 new 1
Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15) Apr '15 Anonymous 1
Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13) Mar '15 family working 5
See all Othello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Othello Forum Now

Othello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Othello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Othello, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC