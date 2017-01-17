School closures and delays
Here are the school closures and delays we have so far: Just Imagine Early Learning Center CLOSED Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools 2-Hour Delay Orchard Prairie Elementary School 2-Hour Delay Othello School District 2-Hour Delay Reardan-Edwall School District 2-Hour Delay Riverside School District 2-Hour Delay Spokane Public Schools Bus Delays: Elementary School 30 Minutes Late, Middle School 1 Hour Late, High School On Time Warden School District 2-Hour Delay Pomeroy School District 2-Hour Delay Sprague-Lamont School District 2-Hour Delay For the most up-to-date list, click here: http://www.khq.com/story/7254841/school-closures-delays SPOKANE, Wash. - Cold weather, snow and ice on the roadways are causing some school delays this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Othello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Jan 12
|Jesus
|5
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Valery Harris
|1
|Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|exposed
|1
|school (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|new
|1
|Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13)
|Mar '15
|family working
|5
Find what you want!
Search Othello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC