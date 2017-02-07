Othello man killed in head on collision

Washington State Patrol says a 19 year old Othello man is dead after the car he was riding in tried passing another car, resulting in a head on collision on SR 17 at Booker Rd. WSP reports that 21 year old Eduardo Martinez Ramirez, of Othello, was driving southbound on SR 17 with passengers 19 year old Fernando Martinez Ramirez and 18 year old Emilio Martinez. Eduardo attempted to pass traffic in the southbound lane and went into oncoming traffic crashing into two vehicles in the northbound lane.

