Northwest Ranchers And Dairies Strugg...

Northwest Ranchers And Dairies Struggle Against Freezing Temps, Wind Chill

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Tony Freeman has 400 milking Holsteins near Othello, Washington. He's trying to keep them warm, fed and watered in the bitter Eastern Washington cold this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Othello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08) Jan 12 Jesus 5
Searching for someone Jul '16 Old news 1
Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15) Dec '15 Valery Harris 1
Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15) Nov '15 exposed 1
school (Jul '15) Jul '15 new 1
Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15) Apr '15 Anonymous 1
Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13) Mar '15 family working 5
See all Othello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Othello Forum Now

Othello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Othello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Othello, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC