Northwest Ranchers And Dairies Struggle Against Freezing Temps, Wind Chill
Tony Freeman has 400 milking Holsteins near Othello, Washington. He's trying to keep them warm, fed and watered in the bitter Eastern Washington cold this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Othello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From the Border to the Valley -- Fronteras del ... (Jul '08)
|Jan 12
|Jesus
|5
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Valery Harris
|1
|Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|exposed
|1
|school (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|new
|1
|Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13)
|Mar '15
|family working
|5
Find what you want!
Search Othello Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC