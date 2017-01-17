Home sales jump in 2016 despite low inventory, higher prices

Prep spotlight: Cashmeres Abbie Johnson has taken the lessons she learned as an underclassman to help lead this year's Bulldogs to the top of the 1A girls hoops state rankings ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FREEZING RAIN...SLEET AND SNOW...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST THURSDAY. * LOCATIONS...MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, WENATCHEE, WENATCHEE - Low inventory and higher prices did little to slow 2016 homes sales in the Wenatchee market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.