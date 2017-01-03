Two people found shot in a car, SR26 closed near Royal City, WA
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 2 people were found shot in a car Friday morning on State Route 26 near Royal City, WA. Right now SR26 near Royal City is closed and will be closed for the next several hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Othello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Valery Harris
|1
|Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|exposed
|1
|school (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|new
|1
|Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13)
|Mar '15
|family working
|5
|warren alexander (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|justwannaknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Othello Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC