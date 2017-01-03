Two people found shot in a car, SR26 ...

Two people found shot in a car, SR26 closed near Royal City, WA

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 2 people were found shot in a car Friday morning on State Route 26 near Royal City, WA. Right now SR26 near Royal City is closed and will be closed for the next several hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Othello Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Searching for someone Jul '16 Old news 1
Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15) Dec '15 Valery Harris 1
Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15) Nov '15 exposed 1
school (Jul '15) Jul '15 new 1
Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15) Apr '15 Anonymous 1
Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13) Mar '15 family working 5
warren alexander (Mar '15) Mar '15 justwannaknow 1
See all Othello Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Othello Forum Now

Othello Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Othello Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Othello, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,679 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,366

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC