Sheriff asks for help with murder near Royal City
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to identify the people responsible for the murder of Arturo Sosa 28, of Othello. Sosa and an unidentified passenger were in a green mid-90's Ford Explorer with "Herbalife independent distributor decals printed in Spanish across the rear window," said sheriff's office spokesman Kyle Foreman.
