Oakland warehouse fire leaves at least 9 dead, dozens missing
More than 50 people were attending an Oakland concert for Golden Donna's 100% Silk West Coast Tour when fire broke out on Friday, December 2, 2016. The building, which held artist studios, reportedly had no sprinklers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Othello Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching for someone
|Jul '16
|Old news
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in Othello (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Valery Harris
|1
|Review: Perfect Blend LLC (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|exposed
|1
|school (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|new
|1
|Review: Taco La Herradura (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Walstads Country Meat (Jun '13)
|Mar '15
|family working
|5
|warren alexander (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|justwannaknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Othello Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC