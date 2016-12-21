Killer gets two life sentences for shooting girlfriend, toddler near Othello

Franklin County Superior Judge Carrie Runge says shooting of woman and her toddler near Othello is one of the most "horrible" crimes she's handled. Fragos-Ramirez received two life sentences for shooting and then burning the bodies of Maria Cruz-Calvillo and her 3-year-old son, Luis Lopez-Cruz, on July 2, 2015.

