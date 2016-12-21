Killer gets two life sentences for sh...

Killer gets two life sentences for shooting girlfriend, toddler near Othello

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Franklin County Superior Judge Carrie Runge says shooting of woman and her toddler near Othello is one of the most "horrible" crimes she's handled. Fragos-Ramirez received two life sentences for shooting and then burning the bodies of Maria Cruz-Calvillo and her 3-year-old son, Luis Lopez-Cruz, on July 2, 2015.

