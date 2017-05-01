Man arrested after threatening 911 calls

Man arrested after threatening 911 calls

4 hrs ago

A man claiming he killed his wife and said he'd shoot first responders was subdued with a Taser and arrested Sunday night, according to police. His wife was upset, but OK.

