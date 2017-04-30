Snow, Water Levels, Pose Challenge to Boat Ramp Repairs
Authorities say late snowstorms and high water levels have delayed work on a boat ramp providing access to Ossipee Lake in Ossipee, New Hampshire. The ramp is expected to be open for the Memorial Day weekend.
