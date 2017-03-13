Woman pleads guilty to selling fentanyl that killed man
An Effingham woman pleaded guilty Monday to selling fentanyl that caused the death of a Wolfeboro man, according to a joint press release from New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau. Tanya McCormack, 27, of Effingham, pleaded guilty in Carroll County Superior Court to selling fentanyl that caused the death of Cole McMahon, 22, of Wolfeboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Ossipee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camp Winnemont
|Mar 5
|Kathie Towle Hession
|1
|Stacey Burns murder added to cold case list (May '16)
|Mar 2
|Jamie
|36
|Ad targets Romney on abortion, Planned Parenthood (Jul '12)
|Feb 26
|Barbara P Bush
|78
|Town doesn't want special election after House ...
|Jan '17
|Patricia Toussaint
|1
|State police log, Troop E (Jan '13)
|Sep '16
|justine
|3
|Eldridge removed as West Ossipee Fire Chief by ... (Apr '11)
|Sep '16
|fuckface
|2
|Review: Andrea & Jim Auto Repair (May '09)
|Sep '16
|TOWJAM
|10
Find what you want!
Search Ossipee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC